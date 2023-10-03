Today’s best Android app deals: Finding Paradise, Evoland 2, 911 Operator, more

Your Tuesday afternoon roundup of the day’s best Android game and app deals has now been organized down below the fold. Joining the Google Play discounts, we are also tracking deals on Samsung’s new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card and a sizable $400 price drop on Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III smartphone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include Finding Paradise, Evoland 2, 911 Operator, SkySafari 6 Pro, Home Workouts, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Finding Paradise features:

Finding Paradise is the 2nd full episode of To the Moon’s series. It follows the life of the doctors’ new patient, Colin, as they attempt to unravel a life that is split down the middle, and fulfill a wish that appears to be self-contradictory by nature. Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads.

