Today’s best Android app deals: Finding Paradise, Evoland 2, 911 Operator, more

Your Tuesday afternoon roundup of the day’s best Android game and app deals has now been organized down below the fold. Joining the Google Play discounts, we are also tracking deals on Samsung’s new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card and a sizable $400 price drop on Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III smartphone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include Finding Paradise, Evoland 2, 911 Operator, SkySafari 6 Pro, Home Workouts, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Rotation Control – Floating Ro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Hero Z FREE (Reg. $2)
- 150X Duplicate Remover Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Shapy Adaptive Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Evoland 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- Runic Curse $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Quest of Wizard $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- 911 Operator $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Finding Paradise $3 (Reg. $5)
- SkySafari 6 Pro $27 (Reg. $55)
- SkySafari 6 Plus $15 (Reg. $30)
- Simple Sticky Note Widget Plus $1 (Reg. $2)
- Daily Wallpapers Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Octagon – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Memorize: Learn Italian Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- Word Tower PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Blur Photo – Blur Background FREE (Reg. $3)
- Word Search Fun PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Burly Men at Sea $1 (Reg. $3)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Maglev Metro $1 (Reg. $5)
- Zombie Night Terror $3.50 (Reg. $8)
- A Normal Lost Phone $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Crystalline $2 (Reg. $10)
- The Light (Remaster Edison) $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Pictoquest $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- NT Calculator – Extensive Calc $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- NT Converter – Unit Converter $1.50 (Reg. $3)
Finding Paradise features:
Finding Paradise is the 2nd full episode of To the Moon’s series. It follows the life of the doctors’ new patient, Colin, as they attempt to unravel a life that is split down the middle, and fulfill a wish that appears to be self-contradictory by nature. Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads.
