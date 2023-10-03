LEGO’s new Star Wars Spider Tank set sees first discount to $41 (Reg. $50), more

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank from The Mandalorian. This set just launched earlier in the year and is now dropping down to $40.98 shipped. Typically fetching $50, it’s $9 off and landing as a new all-time low. This 526-piece set assembles a unique robot spider from season three of the Disney+ show. The real highlight from the kit has to be the minifigures, with an entirely new Bo-Katan being joined by the latest brick-built version of Mando and his lovable companion Grogu. We previously broke down what to expect from the set in our launch coverage, too.

Includes The Mandalorian Din Djarin with a darksaber, blaster pistol and jetpack element, Bo-Katan Kryze with 2 blasters and a jetpack element, plus a Grogu LEGO figure. The Spider Tank features flexible legs, grabbing claws, an opening cockpit with space for a LEGO minifigure, and an elevating hatch with 2 stud shooters. Makes a fun gift idea for kids aged 9 and up. Give this 526-piece building toy as a holiday gift, birthday present or special reward to Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans

