LEGO expands summer lineup with new Spider Tank set from ‘The Mandalorian,’ pre-order now

Just after being shown off in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian, the LEGO Group today is officially revealing another new kit from the series. The horrifying Spider Tank skulking around the mines of Mandalore just made its debut into Star Wars canon, and is now being immortalized as a new set launching later this summer. Now available for pre-order, we break down what to expect from LEGO set number 75361.

LEGO reveals new Spider Tank set from The Mandalorian

Today the LEGO Group is offering an official look at the latest creation from The Mandalorian. The new Spider Tank arrives as LEGO set number 75361 and will be debuting this summer. It joins the Pirate Snub Fighter and N-1 Microfighter as three of the builds based around season 3 of the Disney+ series, and is likely the final model from the third installment of episodes.

Stacking up to 526 pieces, the new LEGO Spider Tank assembles well, just the tank itself. There’s no side builds or anything to complicate the set. No rubble or hoverpram for Grogu, just the oddly terrifying Spider Tank that terrorizes Mando. It is comprised of a two-tone gray design with six legs and two articulated pinchers on the front. It is very much giving Tachikoma vibes from Ghost in the Shell, with a design that feels fresh in the broader Star Wars lineup.

Alongside the terrifying tank itself, LEGO set number 75361 also includes some pretty exciting minifigures. Given that this is a set from The Mandalorian, it’s only fitting to include the likes of Din Djarin as well as Grogu, but it’s the mold for Mando’s helmet that’s pretty exciting this time around. It’s the same one that came in last year’s UCS Razor Crest, as well as the upcoming N-1 Microfighter. So it’s safe to say that this will be Mando’s new LEGO look going forward.

Even better though is the inclusion of a new element for the Dark Saber. It’s been years in the making since we first saw the Dark Saber enter Star Wars lore, and now the iconic blade is getting its own unique piece. I’ll let all of you go off in the comments about how it isn’t exactly perfect given how long we’ve waited, but it’s at least indistinguishable as the Mandalorian counterpart to the iconic Lightsaber.

Grogu on the other hand is the same lovable little Jedi that we’ve come to expect from the LEGO Star Wars theme.

The final minifigure also delights, with an all-new version of Bo-Katan. Kryze has gotten the LEGO treatment several times over the years, and most recently in 2020’s Mandalorian Starfighter. But now she’s getting a new rendition more fit for the time skip. The helmet is largely the same, but she does come with arm printing for the first time, which is a very nice touch.

Now available for pre-order, the new LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank is just the latest creation to go up for sale well before it actually debuts. Set for a summer release alongside the rest of the upcoming wave on August 1, the set will sell for $49.99. Given the part count and included figures, I can’t be all too upset with that MSRP, either. The LEGO Group has been going a little off the walls as of late on the pricing front, but set number 75361 is at least a solid valid.

9to5Toys’ Take

Today’s reveal delivers so much to like and gives us yet another piece of the puzzle for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer lineup. Last month we broke down what to expect from those creations, and now there’s one less unknown on the table.

But circling back to the Spider Tank itself, this is a really fun reveal from the LEGO Star Wars team. Getting a first look not even a week after the on-screen version was shown off is a nice touch, especially with all of the buzz that the mecha drummed up. My only real critique is that I so deeply wish that the LEGO designer was able to add some more color into the build. LEGO Star Wars is unfortunately known for being a bit bland thanks to its over-reliance on gray bricks, and this build very much suffers from that. Especially with how rusty the tank looked in The Mandalorian, I would have loved to see some browns and reds thrown in to make this an even more detailed model.

