LG’s unique 16:18 DualUp USB-C Monitor now starts from $497 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the LG 28-inch DualUp Monitor for $496.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $597 price tag and matching the all-time low. It’s $100 off, and the first discount since back in August where it landed at the all-time low for the first time. The new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other. Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by a unique 16:18 aspect ratio. It has dual HDMI 2.0 ports, as well as a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks – especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities.

There’s also a version of the LG DualUp monitor that sports the same actual display tech, just with a more capable stand. The Ergo version sells for $652.99 on Amazon right now, and drops down from the usual $700 going rate. It’s the first discount in over a month, and offers a little more flexibility than the model above.

And if you want something even more capable than the funky aspect ratio offered by the DualUp, Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart Monitor is worth a look. This is a more typical display for your workstation, with a 4K panel and usual build. There’s a sleek design that also sports onboard smart features like AirPlay 2, streaming service support, and even video calling tech with a detachable webcam. It’s also on sale right now at $100 off, as well.

LG DualUp Monitor features:

Free up desk space and multitask more efficiently with a new, 16:18 aspect ratio stacked setup that swivels, freeing up your desk without giving up the screen space of a double monitor. Explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen with DCI-P3 98%. Adjust the monitor by moving it forward or backwards, swiveling, rotating, tilting and more. Tap into the flexibility of the Ergo Stand to configure and optimize your setup for improved productivity.

