VIZIO’s 50-inch 120Hz MQX QLED 4K Smart TV with AirPlay 2 drops to new $480 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 50-inch Class MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $479.99 shipped. This model launchd at $630 and more typically fetches a $550 regular price as of late. While we have seen it drop down to the $500 range at Amazon a few times this year, today’s deal marks a new all-time low there and the best price we can find. VIZIO TVs tend to offer a ton of bang for your buck and this model is no exception. You’re looking at a 120Hz panel with Wi-Fi 6E support alongside Apple’s AirPlay 2 video streaming tech and compatibility with your Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant gear. Joining Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma, this model also packs in four HDMI 2.1 inputs and a USB port. Head below for more details.

If something from the Amazon stable of smart Fire TV models will do the trick for your needs, not only are we now tracking the best price ever on the entry-level 2-Series models starting from just $110, but you’ll also find solid early Prime Day deals live on the rest of the lineup as well:

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch with Sony’s PS5-enhanced 2023 models, we are now tracking up to $1,300 in savings on the 120Hz AirPlay 2-equipped smart Google TVs starting from $1,098 shipped. Get a closer look at these deals right here.

VIZIO MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Experience the extraordinary. Celebrate VIZIO’s 20th Anniversary with the NEW VIZIO M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV. Step up to immersive Active Full Array LED streaming and gaming with 1 billion+ colors of picture perfection, all wrapped in VIZIO’s ThinFrame Design. America’s Smart TV gives you millions of movies, shows, sports, news, free channels, and more in seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!