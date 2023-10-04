First price cuts in months take $29 off Apple Watch SE 2 styles from $220 (Second best)

Amazon is now offering some of the best discounts to date on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen models. Now starting at $219.99 shipped for the GPS 40mm style once you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the savings are down from the usual $249 price tag. This $29 markdown is the first we’ve seen in months and is landing as the second-best discount to date. It’s within $1 of the all-time low, which we last saw back in April. The larger 44mm models are also on sale, dropping down to $249.99 with the on-page coupon. Also within $1 of the all-time low, this is $29 off the usual $279 price tag and the second-best price yet. Head below for more.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the new 2023 version that arrives as one of Apple’s first carbon neutral devices. The specs are entirely same between last year’s version of Apple Watch SE 2 and the one just revealed last month – with the one difference being the manufacturing process that means the newer version is better for the environment.

Alongside this more affordable wearable from Apple, its more capable counterpart is also getting in on the savings. Following to a very similar all-time low, Apple Watch Ultra 2 now starts lower than ever before at $774. This is only the second chance to save, too.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

