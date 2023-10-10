Apple’s new Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen fall to new lows from $199 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save on the new Carbon Neutral version of Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. Now starting at $199 shipped for the GPS 40mm style, the savings are down from the usual $249 price tag. This $50 markdown is the only price cut since last month’s debut at the Wonderlust Apple event, and also beats our previous mention for the original Apple Watch SE 2 by an extra $20. So not only do you save just a little extra, but you also get that environmentally-friendly promise attached, too. The larger 44mm models are also on sale, dropping down to $229 from its $279 price tag.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Alongside this more affordable wearable from Apple, its more capable counterpart is also getting in on the savings. Following to a very similar all-time low, Apple Watch Ultra 2 now starts lower than ever before at $774. This is only the second chance to save, too.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

