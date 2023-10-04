Game Console 2.0 coffee table photography book hits 2023 low at $19 (Reg. $27), plus more

Alongside a new all-time low on the official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide, the gaming collector’s book deals continue starting with the hardcover Game Console 2.0: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox book for $18.89 shipped. This one more typically fetches a $27 regular price these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest price we have tracked this year outside of very limited on-page coupon offers. A notable gift for gamers or just to slap on the table in the game room, this is the updated version that delivers a photographic history of the consoles that started it all right up to Series S/X and PS5. 50 additional pages have been added to accomodate many of the latest machines for a total of 86 consoles. Head below for more game book deals and details.

Gaming collector’s book deals:

As we mentioned above the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom official guides are now down at the best prices ever with new Amazon on-page coupons starting from $15 Prime shipped. Scope out the details on these while they are still on sale.

Game Console 2.0 features:

This revised and expanded second edition of the bestselling The Game Console contains brand new content, with coverage of 50 more consoles, variants, and accessories in 50 added pages. The Game Console 2.0 is a gorgeous coffee table book for geeks and gamers that brings together highly detailed photos of more than 100 video game consoles and their electronic interiors spanning nearly five decades.

