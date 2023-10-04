Zelda Tears of the Kingdom official guides hit Amazon all-time lows from $15 (Reg. up to $45)

Update: New Amazon on-page coupons are now delivering the best prices ever on both the paperback at $15.03 and the hardcover collector’s edition at $21.59. Free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and all of the details are as follows.  

Just a few days before the launch of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom back in May, we featured the official complete guide in both standard and collector’s edition form. Loaded with details and imagery on the latest iteration of the lands of Hyrule, the cave systems beneath it, and and the sky islands soaring above it, we are now tracking the best prices ever on both versions of this officially licensed collector’s item starting from under $18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for all of the details. 

This book is described as an “authoritative, all-encompassing guide” detailing “all features and facets of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a single mission: to help you discover and enjoy every moment of this game.” It covers all quests, features visual walkthroughs, detailed maps, annotated screenshots, character progression details, all points of interest, and spans 496 pages. 

It comes in two forms; the standard paperback and the hardcover collector’s edition. The latter of which features an alternate cover depicting the the broken Master Sword and you can get even more details in our launch coverage

Both versions are now at the lowest prices we have ever tracked since pre-orders went live some months ago in May. Regularly $30 and $45, you can land either edition at Amazon all-time lows:

  • Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Standard $18 (Reg. $30)
  • Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Deluxe $25.50 (Reg. $45)

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide features:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a vast world full of varied quests, challenging puzzles, ferocious monsters, and unique sights to behold. Working closely with Nintendo®, we have created the authoritative, all-encompassing guide that this game so richly deserves. We have explored all features and facets of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a single mission: to help you discover and enjoy every moment of this game.

