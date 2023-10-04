LEGO Speed Champions race cars start at $16 in massive sale on Amazon (Reg. $20+)

Amazon has kicked off a massive LEGO Speed Champions sale today, discounting a collection of buildable race cars in the process. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the LEGO Porsche 963 set at $19.99. It’s down from $25, marking a 20% discount and a new all-time low. This is actually the first chance to save on this set since it was first introduced back in March. Much like all of the other Speed Champions sets below, this Porsche 963 set assembles an authentic recreation of the real world sports car. In this case, it stacks up to 280 pieces while delivering a slick white, red, and black design. An included driver minifigure also makes the cut. Head below for all of the other LEGO Speed Champions deals.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Speed Champions deals:

Then be sure to go catch up on all of the other LEGO news in our guide. On top of some discounts from the Star Wars end of the stable, we’ve been covering the last few LEGO kits of the year before the 2024 builds get announced.

LEGO Porsche 963 features:

Fans of model cars and supercar enthusiasts can recreate the details of the Porsche 963 Le Mans Daytona Hybrid with this LEGO Speed Champions set. This Porsche replica toy car features classic red, black and white livery and prominent wheel arches, inspired by 1980s Porsche racing cars. A realistic LEGO reproduction with authentic features: a low hood, cockpit, rear wing and fin on the back are sure to delight race car fans. A collectible model car building kit complete with a LEGO race driver minifigure to be placed in the cockpit plus a helmet and switchable hair

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!