Today’s best Android app deals: Kahuna, EXIT Curse of Ophir, Point, AceSpeeder3, more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the fold. Be sure to scope out these Google Pixel 8/Pro launch deals and the best price in months on Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like AceSpeeder3, Kahuna, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, Point, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, X Launcher Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Let the magical strategy game take you to paradise islands! As a powerful Kahuna priest, you‘ll fight exciting duels in order to conquer a paradisiac archipelago in the South Pacific.

Build bridges to link the islands to each other, and try to expand your empire of islands as much as possible through three rounds of the match. You‘ll need a good strategy to do so; but only, if the gods are well disposed towards you, you’ll draw the right cards – and be able to conquer the beach paradise.