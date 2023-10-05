Today’s best Android app deals: Kahuna, EXIT Curse of Ophir, Point, AceSpeeder3, more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the fold. Be sure to scope out these Google Pixel 8/Pro launch deals and the best price in months on Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like AceSpeeder3, Kahuna, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, Point, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, X Launcher Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Math Land: Math Games for kids FREE (Reg. $4)
- AceSpeeder3 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Kahuna $1 (Reg. $3)
- EXIT – The Curse of Ophir $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- EXIT – Trial of the Griffin $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Point. $1 (Reg. $2)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $1 (Reg. $8)
- Mirages of Winter $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Ubongo – Puzzle Challenge $1 (Reg. $3)
- King Tactics $1 (Reg. $3)
- Infinite Launch $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Slime Craft, Perfect RTS Game $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Scientific Calculator Scalar $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Undead City: Survivor Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hexa Crop – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Alien Shooter 2 – Reloaded $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Alien Shooter – Last Hope $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $5 (Reg. $13)
- Space Invaders $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- [Premium] RPG Ghost Sync $3 (Reg. $8)
- SRPG Legna Tactica $1 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Blood of Calamity $1 (Reg. $8)
- Star Walk 2 – Night Sky View $1 (Reg. $3)
- Hexaring – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Hexadark – Hexa Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
Kahuna features:
Let the magical strategy game take you to paradise islands! As a powerful Kahuna priest, you‘ll fight exciting duels in order to conquer a paradisiac archipelago in the South Pacific.
Build bridges to link the islands to each other, and try to expand your empire of islands as much as possible through three rounds of the match. You‘ll need a good strategy to do so; but only, if the gods are well disposed towards you, you’ll draw the right cards – and be able to conquer the beach paradise.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!