Today’s best Android app deals: Kahuna, EXIT Curse of Ophir, Point, AceSpeeder3, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
graphical user interface

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the fold. Be sure to scope out these Google Pixel 8/Pro launch deals and the best price in months on Motorola’s MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like AceSpeeder3, Kahuna, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, Point, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, X Launcher Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Kahuna features:

Let the magical strategy game take you to paradise islands! As a powerful Kahuna priest, you‘ll fight exciting duels in order to conquer a paradisiac archipelago in the South Pacific.

Build bridges to link the islands to each other, and try to expand your empire of islands as much as possible through three rounds of the match. You‘ll need a good strategy to do so; but only, if the gods are well disposed towards you, you’ll draw the right cards – and be able to conquer the beach paradise.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s immersion blender + hand mixer readies yo...
BenQ GV31, GV30: The portable ceiling projectors you ne...
Nanoleaf announces new HomeKit Christmas lights with Ma...
Stock up on firewood with Greenworks’ 48V 16-inch...
Level Bolt brings its invisible smart lock design to yo...
Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone gamepad grips with USB-C ...
Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 3 months at ...
Positive Grid cranks up your smart guitar amp with new ...
Load more...
Show More Comments