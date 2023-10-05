CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB WIRELESS XT gaming headset $70 off at second-best price of $200

Update: Amazon is now offering the Razer Kaira X Wired Gaming Headset for PS5, PS4, PC, Mac, and mobile down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a match for the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before today. This one launched in late 2022 and has now returned to its best Amazon price ever for the first time.

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB WIRELESS XT Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $199.99 shipped. Starting the year off strong with the first 2023 discount dropping to a new all-time low back in February, the months that followed saw one markdown each, with only two from summer falling to $200. Today’s deal is a 26% cut and a return to that second-lowest price. With a wireless range of up to 60 feet and a battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, this gaming headset provides uncompromising sound quality thanks to its dual-50mm high-density neodymium drivers. It features a dual-wireless connection working in tandem with Dolby Atmos (and compatible with Tempest 3D) in order to deliver high-fidelity gaming audio, along with a 9.5mm omnidirectional, high-bandwidth detachable microphone that offers low-end response. You can head below to read more, or check out our launch coverage for a more in-depth look.

Amazon is also offering a 20% discount on the Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $199.99 shipped. With its LIGHTSPEED wireless connection, this gaming headset offers a 65-foot range and comes compatible with multiple platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. It sports a 29-hour battery life, letting you enjoy day-long gaming sessions without interruption. It also features an integrated microphone with audio filters in order to keep communications crystal clear.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. Equipped with 40mm high-resolution drivers alongside Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, which Alienware says “delivers crystal clear audio with three-dimensional pinpoint precision”, you’ll gain a competitive edge thanks to its three-dimensional pinpoint precision allowing you to react quickly and accurately to every single auditory in-game detail.

CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB WIRELESS XT Multiplatform Gaming Headset

Simultaneous dual-wireless connections deliver high-fidelity game audio with hyper-fast, ultra-long range. SLIPSTREAM CORSAIR WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY, plus Bluetooth with Qualcomm aptX HD.

Experience uncompromising sound quality and with a matched pair of precisely tuned 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers, delivering a frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz – double that of typical gaming headsets.

Long-lasting comfort to wear all day with premium memory foam earpads that conform to your head and a lightweight pillow-soft headband.

Built with lightweight, machined aluminum throughout, from the headband to the ear cups, ensuring both maximum comfort and long-term durability.

