Today, Corsair is out with the latest version of the popular Virtuoso line-up. Taking a lot of the favorite features from previous forms like the 50mm drivers for clear gaming audio and one of the best mics in a wireless headset, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT adds Bluetooth and Dolby Atmos to the spec sheet. With a huge range of connectivity, the XT is set to be the wireless headset to rule them all but that does come at a price. Be sure to hit the video below and see all the details on the $270 Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT.

Quick Specs

Connections: 2.4Ghz wireless, USB-C, 3.5mm, Bluetooth AptX

Compatible with: PC/Mac, Playstation, Xbox, Console, mobile, BlueTooth

Drivers: 50mm neodymium

Frequency Response: 20Hz-40,000Hz

Battery life: 15 hours

Weight: 382g

Out of the Box

Included with the headset in the box is a wide assortment of accessories. In addition to the headset and wireless adapter, a USB charging cable and 3.5mm cable with inline controls can all be stored in the plush storage pouch. The pouch has a soft liner and an extra pocket to store cables and the dongle.

Design overview

With the same rounded earcup design, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT looks very similar to previous versions. In fact, it looks nearly identical to the Gunmetal SE variant. Black, dark grey, and polished metal accents on the bevel corners keep things simple and sleek The headband features impressive flexibility with soft padding.

The earcups can rotate 180 degrees which is a feature most headsets don’t have. So whether you like the drives to point up or down, the XT can do both.

On the left earcup, we have a status LED light, USB-C port, 3.5mm port, and microphone port. On the right earcup is the volume dial, a USB/wireless switch that powers on the headset and Bluetooth controls. There are buttons for volume up, down, and a multi-function that can turn on and off Bluetooth, pause and play music, and skip tracks forwards and backward.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT: Video

As the name would imply, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT also incorporates RGB into the wireless headset. When powered off the Corsair logo is barely visible on the sides of the earcups, but when powered on it lights up with fully customizable RGB lighting. Within iCUE adjustments can be made to colors, patterns, and brightness.

Good looks are subjective, but I really dig the design of the Virtuoso Line-up. The materials and overall shape make it look classy and give off a premium-build quality. Other wireless headsets can feel and look cheap, like the BlackShark V2 Pro, but the Virtuoso has a simple elegant design that fits at your battlestation, on the Subway, or at the office.

Comfort

Comfort seems to be similar on the XT to previous RGB Wireless versions as well with premium memory foam earpads. While they are soft and contour to my head easily, they are kind of shallow which means that in combination with the flat driver covers my ears make contact. This can make all-day listening a little more uncomfortable than headsets that have more room in there for ears.

Of course, comfort is subjective and everyone’s ears are different so it’s hard to make a one size fits all headset, but for me, these aren’t the most comfortable headset I’ve tried.

In combination with that more shallow earcup, I also found that the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT doesn’t have the greatest passive noise cancellation when compared to some other wireless offerings like the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro and the JBL Quantum 800.

Connections

One thing that also impressed me was the wireless connection on the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT. I was able to walk further away from my computer than other wireless headsets like the BlackShark V2 and the Quantum 800 and keep a clear connection.

With that 2.4Ghz Slipstream Wireless Virtuoso RGB, Wireless XT can connect to PC/Mac and Playstation, but it also shines with other connections. Plugging the USB connection into a PC or Mac not only charges the headset but can play audio as well. And with the 3.5mm inline cable, the XT can also be used on Xbox or other mobile devices. And With Bluetooth, the XT is an extremely versatile headset.

Microphone

Like previous versions of the Virtuoso, the microphone on the XT sounds pretty good for a wireless headset. The 9.5mm omnidirectional mic picks up a little more body and low-end in vocals than most mics that sound incredibly thin and sometimes harsh. That being said, if I had to be picky, I think the Virtuoso could use little higher register tweaks to bring some presence back into voice comms.

Ideally, It would be great if there was a way to make some tweaks to microphone audio within iCUE. There are times when you want the more crystal clear comms and there are times when you want your voice to sound more natural and having a native way to make those adjustments would be great like what we see on the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro.

Sound Quality

Out of the box in stock form, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT has a relatively flat sound profile that seems to favor mids. Lows are present and clear but don’t overpower the rest of the frequency range. Likewise, highs are crisp and clear but aren’t pushed forward.

As a gaming headset, this a great for clarity and picking out game-crucial sounds. And even in its most standard listening mode, I found the XT to have great separation and positioning. Listening to music made it easy to pick out different instruments in some of my favorite tracks like Sound & Color from Alabama Shakes with some gritty and biting strings thanks to that boost in mid frequencies.

Likewise when gaming, that flat EQ and clarity made it easy to pick out sounds in the cluttered combat of Call of Duty Warzone with jets flying overhead, explosions in the distance and footsteps and gunfire nearby.

Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT and Dolby Atmos

One thing that sets the XT apart is the compatibility with Dolby Atmos. Atmos is a surround sound technology that typically has been seen in home theater setups with speakers either placed above the listening area or up-ward firing like those found in the Focal Sib EVO 5.1.2 system that we took a look at in 2019.

For the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT, Dolby Atmos can be enabled on Windows 10 by downloading the Dolby Access app from the Microsoft store. Typically, it can cost $15, but a license is provided by Corsair when plugging in the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT.

While the XT doesn’t incorporate any speakers above, Atmos helps to process audio and place sound effects around the sound stage in a more immersive way for separation and clarity. And in my experience, it actually helps.

Enabling Dolby Atmos does negate any ability to adjust EQ in Corsair’s iCUE software, but Dolby Access has its own EQ settings that can be enabled and tweaked. And with the 20-40,000Hz frequency response, it’s easy to try out the different built-in EQs or dial in your own perfect setting.

Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT: Gaming

Typically when gaming I turn off most virtual surround sound modes and effects because I feel it affects the EQ and natural sound of the game too much. But I found myself preferring the Dolby Atmos setting turned on with the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT.

Directional audio seemed easier to pin-point for gunfire and footsteps when playing Call of Duty Warzone. Now it wasn’t a night and day difference that instantly turned my into a god, but I did feel that it made audio cues easier to pick out.

Media & Bluetooth

Thanks to Atmos and Bluetooth, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is also great for watching media both at a computer and on the go with a phone or mobile device. Watching 6 Underground on Netflix rendered clear and crisp action throughout the chaotic intro scene.

iCUE Customization

When Dolby Atmos isn’t enabled, EQ can be controlled through Corsair’s iCUE app. There are plenty of varied presets, or you can make your own. Some of the preset are pretty heavy-handed in my opinion like the bass boost which maxes out both the 32Hz and 64Hz sliders at +12 dB, but that’s where you own custom tweaks can come to change it to your liking.

Virtuoso XT vs. the competition

At $270, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT does a lot, but also comes with a hefty price tag. For some comparison on wireless headsets, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro comes in at $160 and the JBL Quantum 800 at $200.

The BlackShark line-up has gotten a lot of great press for the comfort and sound quality for the price, and the Quantum 800 also includes Bluetooth connectivity as well as ANC with some of the craziest RGB we’ve seen in a wireless headset but can’t be used while charging and doesn’t have great battery life. Neither of those offers Dolby Atmos, though, and I’d say overall sound quality, especially with clarity for gaming and positioning, is best on the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT.

9To5Toys’ Take

When it comes down to it, I think there’s a reason that Corsair keeps iterating on the Virtuoso line-up. They’ve developed a really great sounding and looking headset and keep adding more features to it for those who seek more out of it. For me personally, I do wish there was more padding on the earcups or some tweaking to the driver covers for comfort, but that isn’t going to be the same story for everyone’s ears.

Adding Bluetooth and Dobly Atmos is a huge upgrade in my opinion as I think that both of those can be used almost all of the time. Combine that with a detailed and clear soundstage for competitive gaming and one of the best sounding microphones in the business on a wireless headset and it’s sure to be a hit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!