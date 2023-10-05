Upgrade to a Ninja dual-basket 5-in-1 air fryer this fall down at $100 (Matching low, $80 off)

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s DZ090 Foodi 6-quart 5-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. This one launched on Amazon back in September 2022 at $180 and still regularly fetches as much. Today’s deal comes in at $80 below that, $30 under our August mention, and the lowest we can find. It is also a match for the best we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a pair of 3-quart frying baskets designed to eliminate the need for back-to-back cooking jobs like your average everyday air fryer. Ninja’s DualZone tech ensures both baskets finish cooking at the same time no matter what you might have them loaded up with. And when it’s time for a larger cook, you can also use both baskets as a single air fryer with the ability to hold a total of 4-pounds of French fries or wings in one go. Head below for a closer look. 

If you can make do with a more modest and traditional air fryer, go throw this popular Chefman on your countertop down at $41 shipped instead. This one isn’t as large at 3.6-quarts and you won’t score the dual basket action, but it is a far more affordable solution that will deliver similar results otherwise. 

Elsewhere in cooking deals, our home goods hub is the place to be. You’ll find this Instant indoor grill-meets-air fryer on sale at the $130 Amazon all-time low alongside a relatively rare deal on Breville’s high-end Smart Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven. The latter of which really doesn’t go on sale all that often and you can now bring one home at $200 off the going rate. 

Ninja DZ090 Foodi 6-qt. 5-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent air fryer baskets. The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 6-qt. capacity. Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Fit mains and sides at the same time for making small meals or up to 4 lbs. of French fries or wings. They have their own cooking baskets, cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters.

