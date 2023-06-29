Razer announces two new Cobra wired/wireless gaming mice with up to 170 hours of battery life

If you’ve been looking for a new gaming mouse for your desktop, then Razer’s latest product lineup could be just the thing you’ve been waiting for. Leading the way is the Cobra Pro Wireless, which features 10 customizable controls, 11-zone RGB lighting, a 30K sensor, and up to 170 hours of battery life. However, if you’re not ready to drop that kind of money, then Razer has a more budget-friendly Cobra mouse which steps it down to eight customizable buttons and Chroma underglow but at less than 66% the cost of the more expensive Cobra Pro. Ready for a full breakdown of all the features? Head below, where we unpack everything about Razer’s all-new Cobra and Cobra Pro gaming mice.

Razer’s new Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse is packed full of features

Leading the way is the higher-end Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse, which is the more feature-packed of the two announcements today. It is headlined by its 10 customizable buttons, though only nine of them are ones that you’ll actually use. For example, the two primary buttons are customizable, as is the scroll wheel, which can perform three individual functions. Then, you have the DPI cycle up/down buttons and two side buttons, as well. All of these can be programmed to do whatever you need, while the bottom button is for profile switching since the Cobra Pro can store five onboard presets, so you can easily swap between them without having to install Razer Synapse on a desktop.

Then, you move onto the 11-zone Chroma RGB lighting control that’s available here and find that this mouse can easily be programmed to light up however you want to make it match your setup. Each zone can support up to 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects too. Moving onto the underside of the mouse, alongside the profile switching button and power toggle, is a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which, according to Razer, provides “flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces, including glass.” That means you can use the Razer Cobra Pro wireless gaming mouse on nearly any desk or surface, including glass tops.

And the tech doesn’t end there. Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless is “speeds faster than other wireless tech,” so you can cut the cord without adding a ton of latency into your experience. Finally, you’ll find Gen-3 Optical Switches here with up to 90 million click lifecycles and a 0.2ms actuation time “without debounce delay.” There’s also up to 170 hours of usage on Bluetooth and an impressive 100 hours of gaming when connected over HyperSpeed, with the ability to plug a USB-C cable in for recharging or using wired.

While it might not be as feature-packed, the Razer Cobra mouse is still a fairly solid gaming peripheral for the price, with a 58-gram lightweight build, the same Gen-3 optical switches with 0.2ms actuation time, Chroma RGB lighting, and an 8500 DPI optical sensor. With 100% PTFE feet, eight programmable buttons, and the Razer SpeedFlex cable, this mouse has a lot to offer in a budget-friendly form factor.

Coming in at $129.99, the Razer Cobra Pro is pricey but offers a lot of features and pretty impressive battery life. However, the real value is in the wired Cobra model. Sure, it only works plugged in. But, with all it has to offer – and at a $39.99 price point – it’ll be a fantastic option for budget-focused gamers who want a premium experience without breaking the bank. Both are available to order starting today.

9to5Toys’ Take

I really would have liked to see the Razer Cobra Pro have a little more to offer. It feels like a run-of-the-mill wireless gaming mouse that everyone is releasing as of late. It’s USB-C, which is nice, and has impressive battery life. But, outside of that, there’s not a whole lot that sets it apart.

However, the Razer Cobra is a pretty solid option for its price point. Most people won’t push past 3,000 DPI, so a 30,000 DPI sensor doesn’t matter there. And with the 100% PTFE feet as well as the eight programmable buttons, this makes for a great value for those who aren’t ready to drop over $100 on a mouse.

