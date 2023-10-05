Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is down to just $142 (Refurb, Orig. $299)

Woot is now offering Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $141.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This drops from the usual $299 price tag, beating the concurrent Amazon discount of $269 in the process. You’re saving $157 in the process and marking a new 2023 low. Today’s offer is also $13 under our previous mention. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but we also explore how the keyboard upgrades your M2 iPad Pro below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 11-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model comes in both black and white designs, too.

If you’re looking for a Mac upgrade instead of this iPad-focused accessory, we’re also tracking some of the best prices to date on Apple’s Magic Keyboards for Mac. These models both sport built-in numeric keypads and start at $97. There’s both the standard model as well as the elevated version with a Touch ID module in the corner at $159.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

