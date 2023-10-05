Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is down to just $142 (Refurb, Orig. $299)

Rikka Altland -
AppleBest iPad Dealswoot
Orig. $299 $142

Woot is now offering Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $141.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This drops from the usual $299 price tag, beating the concurrent Amazon discount of $269 in the process. You’re saving $157 in the process and marking a new 2023 low. Today’s offer is also $13 under our previous mention. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but we also explore how the keyboard upgrades your M2 iPad Pro below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 11-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model comes in both black and white designs, too.

If you’re looking for a Mac upgrade instead of this iPad-focused accessory, we’re also tracking some of the best prices to date on Apple’s Magic Keyboards for Mac. These models both sport built-in numeric keypads and start at $97. There’s both the standard model as well as the elevated version with a Touch ID module in the corner at $159.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…
woot

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best prices of the year land on Samsung Frame 4K AirPla...
Worx Landroid mows your lawn for you at second-lowest p...
Optoma HD146X 1080p high performance projector falls to...
HP Omen 34-inch UltraWide 165Hz curved gaming monitor r...
Tested: Bellroy makes nice leather iPhone 15 cases, but...
Goal Zero debuts new Yeti Pro 4000 power station with 2...
Review: Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are the AirPods M...
Take Amazon’s latest-gen Alexa car dashboard comp...
Load more...
Show More Comments