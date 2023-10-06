Today’s best Android app deals: Tempest, The Enchanted Kingdom, Yumsters!, more

Justin Kahn
Tempest Pirate RPG

The Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the first straight up cash deal on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from $369 and these new all-time lows on Google’s official Pixel Fold cases from $37 as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Tempest, The Enchanted Kingdom Premium, Plancon: Space Conflict, Yumsters!, Ice Rage, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Tempest features:

Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a battleship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats, defeating other pirates and legendary monsters such as the Kraken, the Leviathan, and others still unknown to science in naval warfare! You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and a lot of other various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

