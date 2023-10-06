Try out Google’s official Pixel Fold cases at new all-time lows from $37 (Reg. $60)

Amazon now offers the official Google Pixel Fold Case for $36.99 shipped. Down from $60, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 38% off. This is still one of the first chances to save, and arrives at $11 under our previous mention from August. Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive with a grippy, two-piece form-factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re one of the few who have brought home Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible. Head below for more.

Today’s offer on the first-party cover is actually as good as it gets for a Pixel Fold case. All of the usual suspects we would recommend instead sell for more than the official cover, with Spigen’s alternative clocking in at $40 and OtterBox’s more protective stylings arriving at $60. So unless you like those designs and form-factors that much better, going with an in-house solution is going to be your best bet.

But if you’re looking to get in on the foldable action for the first time, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale right now. This is the company’s latest folding smartphone and it’s also seeing one of its first discounts. With $300 in savings attached, this all-time low is now up for grabs starting from $1,500.

Pixel Fold Case features:

The shock-absorbent Pixel Fold Case has raised edges and extra coverage around critical areas, like the hinge and camera bar, to safeguard your phone from drops. The unique two-piece design protects your foldable phone while making it easy to use, both open and closed. Its slim profile and soft silicone put comfort in the palm of your hand. Available in a variety of sophisticated colors to match your style. The phone case is built to last, with a microfiber lining and stain-resistant silicone to protect from the inside out

