iPhone 14 Pro Max and its Dynamic Island see $73 refurb discount at new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the iPhone 14 Pro. Grabbing an unlocked 256GB smartphone in Gold will now set you back $1,026.43 shipped. It’s down from the usual $1,099 price tag and marking a chance to save some extra cash on an excellent condition refurbished unit. We’ve only seen one other Amazon discount so far, with today’s offer taking an extra $24 off. Other colorways are also on sale. Whether you’re not ready to give up on Lightning just yet or aren’t sold on the entirety of iPhone 15 Pro now that it’s been released, today’s offer lets you score a new handset for less. Head below for the full scoop.

iPhone 14 Pro is one of Apple’s most capable smartphones to date and now a better value following the new 15 series. Everything comes centered around the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s backed by not just ProMotion or an always-on panel, but also the new Dynamic Island module. An A16 Bionic chip makes sure to power the device to drive every pixel to all of that screen real estate, while the 3-lens camera system around back brings that same fidelity to your photos thanks to a 48 MP main sensor. Apple also applies the same entirely new emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection tech as you’ll find across the rest of the 14 series lineup.

Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the more recent expansions to the brand’s product inventory that looks to offer refurbished devices with more of a like-new consistency. Alongside a full 1-year warranty, there’s also the peace of mind that this is a device that has been certified by Amazon to work as it should. Here’s what Amazon has to say about the warranty policy:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

If you’re looking to score Apple’s latest handset, there’s one offer you should absolutely check out. Over at Boost on its Infinite plan, you can score $1,000 off iPhone 15 series without even having to trade in a device. Then for other ways to score a new iPhone 15, we also break down all of the other best deals now that launch day has come and gone.

More on iPhone 14 Pro:

Experience cutting-edge technology with the iPhone 14 Pro. Its Pro Motion XDR Display offers vibrant colors and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by an A15 Bionic Chip for lightning-fast performance and efficiency. Capture moments like a pro with a 108MP main sensor, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses. Enjoy ProRAW, Night mode, and 8K video.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!