Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro is free on Boost Mobile, no trade in required (Up to $1,000 off)

Amazon and Boost Mobile are now teaming up to take up to $1,000 off Apple’s latest iPhone 15 smartphones. While we’ve seen this caliber of offer go live from the big carriers like Verizon and AT&T, both of those required you to trade in a device. Boost Mobile on the other hand is giving you a free iPhone 15 Pro without having to give up an existing smartphone, all for just signing up to its Infinite carrier service on a 36-month plan. Just add any of the new iPhone 15 series handsets to your cart, where Amazon will walk you through the simple onboarding process with a Boost Infinite plan. Head below for all of the details.

Apple is sticking to last year’s formula with four different handsets that all rest under the 15 series. Headlining are the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, both of which are with a hearty helping of new features. USB-C is the star of the show this year, and both of these higher-end devices boast the universal port alongside support for up to 10Gb/s transfer speeds. But there’s also far more to the story for the newest devices, both of which come powered by the all-new A17 Pro chip. There’s a refreshed Action button on the side of the case in place of the mute switch, as well as an entirely new titanium finish that comes in one of four styles.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also seeing some upgrades over last year’s baseline models. These are largely getting a lot of the upgrades from the iPhone 14 Pro series last year, with the Dynamic Island now making the cut alongside the A16 Bionic chip. There’s USB-C just like the Pro counterparts, too.

Boost infinite offers 5G network support for less than the bigger carriers. It of course keeps up with unlimited talk, text, and data, but also delivers yearly upgrades to Apple’s latest handset at no extra cost.

It’s also worth noting that there are some terms and conditions for the Boost Mobile iPhone 15 deals. You’ll have to do some pretty simple things to get the ball rolling, like setting up autopay for the $60 monthly service charge. But you’ll also have to transfer an existing number over to Boost Infinite in order to take advantage of the savings. From there, you’ll get up to $1,000 off your new smartphone. If you’re looking to bring home a shiny new iPhone 15 Pro Max or upgrade to a higher storage capacity for one of the other smartphones, you’ll have $1,000 applied to your purchase – so you just have to pay the difference.

You’ll find the full terms and conditions over on the Amazon and Boost Mobile landing page. But for other ways to score a new iPhone 15, we also break down all of the other best deals now that launch day has come and gone.

More on iPhone 15 Pro:

You get the new iPhone 15 Pro, complete with unlimited talk, text, and data on America’s Smart Network. Best of all? You can upgrade to the latest iPhone every year—no trade-in required to get started. Yes, seriously. iPhone 15 Pro has a strong and light aerospace-grade titanium design with a textured matte-glass back. It also features a Ceramic Shield front that’s tougher than any smartphone glass. And it’s splash, water, and dust resistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!