Learn how ChatGPT can write text and code for you, with 4 Courses for $15 (Reg. $52)

Artificial intelligence technology is not new. But when ChatGPT launched in public last year, it made AI more accessible than ever before. The Complete ChatGPT OpenAI Training Bundle helps you harness the platform, with four beginner-friendly video courses for only $14.97 (Reg. $52) via 9to5Toys Specials.

ChatGPT has revolutionized artificial intelligence. Through a simple chat interface, anyone can interact with a super smart digital assistant. You can ask the AI to write on any topic, create code, summarize articles, and provide valuable advice.

The only catch is, how you make the request really matters. You need to know exactly the right prompts if you want the best results.

The Complete ChatGPT Training Bundle shows you how to get started with the platform, and how to make the right requests. It includes four hours of hands-on training, with videos that provide step-by-step instructions.

The tutorials start with an introduction to the platform. You learn how to interact with ChatGPT through fun tasks, such as exploring the history of a surname and writing a country song.

The other courses in the bundle focus on more productive uses for ChatGPT. For instance, you learn how to write blog posts and sales copy in seconds using the AI. The training even shows you how to harness the platform to start your own business.

You also discover how to build your own AI bot using technology from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

All the content comes from top instructor, John Elder, who started his career as an early pioneer of web development. Today, he has his own training company, rated at 4.4/5 stars by students.

Order today for just $14.97 to get lifetime access to all four courses, normally worth a total of $52.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!