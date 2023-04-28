New Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova game integrates ChatGPT to write lore, more

If you’ve not heard of Galactic Civilizations, it’s a space-based strategy game, and this marks the fourth installment in the series. As a stand-alone sequel to the previous title, you’ll find yourself as the ruler of a united home world that has just discovered faster-than-light travel. Well, the latest stand-alone addition to the series is here with Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova, leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT (called AlienGPT), you’ll be able to create your own civilizations that use AI for the lore, conversation dialogues, quests, and more. Plus, AI also generates custom graphics for your civilization, making it even more immersive. Sound interesting? Keep reading to find out more.

Are you ready to run a Galactic Civilization?

In Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova, you’ll find the game set in the twenty-fourth century, where you’ll take on the role of a leader of a spacefaring civilization. Your task? Explore and colonize the known universe. There are several new features and improvements to the game, with Supernova delivering an “unparalleled” 4X strategy experience for players of all skill levels.

Focusing heavily on replayability, you’ll choose from several different galaxy setup options, a different opponent, and now enjoy the aforementioned AI-generated events and quests. This makes each game “feel like an epic moment in the history of the galaxy.”

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova also has a host of new features compared to previous releases. Now, you’ll find things like cultural progression, new combat and planetary invasion systems, galactic sectors, AI-assisted computer components, and multisector map designs. On top of that, there are planetary sieges, multiturn battles, new weapons and starship classes, and much more to enjoy in the game.

You can buy the game in early access on Steam or Epic right now for $39.99, and those who already own the previous Galactic Civilizations game can upgrade for a discounted rate at Epic.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve not played any of the Galactic Civilization games myself yet, this newest release looks mighty interesting to me. I love the gameplay style and the uniqueness of the civilizations, thanks to the AI integration, which is also pretty different in and of itself. Many games have used AI in the past for various aspects, but typically, that’s only in how your opponents move. Galactic Civilization IV: Supernova uses AI in a completely different way, leveraging ChatGPT (called AlienGPT) to write entire lore stories for civilizations, generate art, and much more. This ensures that no two games are identical and increases the replayability of the game for those who like to go through the same title more than once.

