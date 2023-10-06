Lutron’s Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch falls to new $78 low (Reg. $120), lamp starter kit at $88

Amazon now offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch for $78.03 shipped. This is down from the usual $120 price tag in order to mark one of the first discounts of the year. It also happens to be a new all-time low at 35% off, too. This in-wall dimmer switch can conect your existing overhead lighting setup into a smart one that works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. On top of all the usual scheduling and automation tech, there’s also onboard buttons for adjusting brightness. This model is also made to pair with LED and ELV+ bulbs, too.

The smart dimmer switch above has to be paired with one of the Lutron Caseta bridges. But if you don’t already have one and want to invest in one of the more reliable smart home ecosystems on the market, we’re also tracking a discount on the Lutron Caseta Smart Lamp Starter Kit. It’s now down to $88 at Amazon from the usual $100 price tag and is only the second markdown of the year at $12 off. It includes the needed hub, as well as a smart dimmer plug and Pico remote. The kit is made for connecting lamps into your smart home, but anything with an AC outlet will work.

For something more festive in the world of smart home lighting, don’t forget that Nanoleaf just announced its new Christmas lights. These HomeKit-enabled offerings are just the latest we’ve seen in terms of smart winter lighting, and arrives to standout from other models with built-in Matter support. They’re now up for pre-order at $120, too.

More on the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch:

Gain smart dimming control of your track lighting, recessed lighting, or any other application involving electronic low voltage (ELV) fixtures. Set lights to automatically adjust with seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; enable smart away to randomly turn your lights on/off to look like you’re home even if you’re away. Caseta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, the Google Assistant, Ring, Serena shades and Sonos

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!