Nanoleaf announces new HomeKit Christmas lights with Matter support, pre-order now

Nanoleaf today is the latest company to get in on smart Christmas lights. Its new Matter-enabled string lights sport multicolor output and work with Siri and HomeKit as well as Alexa and Assistant.

The new Nanoleaf smart Matter Christmas lights are exactly what you’d expect from the name. Just like it says on the box, these are your typical holiday string lights with a little bit of smart connectivity brought into the mix. These come in just a single length, which runs 20 meters long and includes 250 addressable LEDs sprinkled throughout.

Moving back to that reliance on Matter, this is actually the first release from Nanoleaf to fully adopt the standard. While all of the brand’s other new releases have been embracing Thread integration, the new Nanoleaf smart Christmas lights are leaving that communication standard behind in favor of Matter. You can pair the lights with your preferred smart home ecosystem via Matter over Wi-Fi, as well as just Bluetooth and Wi-Fi – all of which will yield HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support.

You’ll, of course, be able to command these lights with your voice, just like pretty much every other release from the company. They also get some of the other trademark features from the Nanoleaf brand, working with Nanoleaf’s Sync Plus and screen mirror tech so that you can sync them up with Nanoleaf’s 4D TV lighting kit and all of your other smart lights. Not to mention scheduling and automation support.

Nanoleaf lastly backs its latest releases with an IP44 water-resistance rating. So while these are going to look quite lovely draped around the Christmas tree, the lights will also be able to be hung on your porch too.

Pricing for the Nanoleaf Matter smart Christmas lights arrive at $119.99. You can pre-order them now ahead of shipping later on in the month, with orders slated to arrive well before the holiday season – after all, you have to wait until after Thanksgiving to start ringing in the winter tidings.

Today’s reveal from Nanoleaf arrives just a month after another player in the smart home space launched some smart Christmas lights. The new Festavia lights from Philips Hue are a second-generation of their festive lighting solution, arriving in new lengths and a water-resistant design that can deck the halls indoors and out.

These aren’t as open as the new Nanoleaf Matter Smart Christmas Lights, which is about what you’d expect from Philips Hue. The lights rely on Zigbee connectivity to connect with all of your voice assistants and automations, while Nanoleaf goes with the more forward-thinking Matter approach.

