NZXT Capsule USB cardioid microphone sees 56% discount to new all-time low of $60

Amazon is offering the NZXT Capsule USB Cardioid Microphone for $59.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $130, it has only received six previous discounts this year, none of them ever falling below $80. Today’s deal is lucky number seven and a refreshing change of pace, totaling a 56% markdown to a new all-time low. Designed for single sound-sourced gaming and streaming use, it is equipped with a 25mm condenser microphone with a built-in pop-filter and shock mount. Its unidirectional cardioid polar pattern ensures you’ll have minimal background noise, while its internal capsule is tuned for speech, optimizing vocal clarity through its analog-to-digital conversion technology. It features a LED light that turns white when active and red when muted, while the bottom of the mic offers a USB-C port, headphone port, and a ¼-inch mount. You can read more from our in-depth launch review here.

To further upgrade your battlestation/streaming space, Amazon is also offering the NZXT Lift MS-1WRAX-WM PC Gaming Mouse for $30. This symmetrical mouse offers RGB lighting with several chassis colors to choose from for a more personalized gaming experience. Its PixArt 3389 optical sensor adds high-speed tracking and accuracy with a 16k resolution for a competitive advantage.

And check out our recent coverage of the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which features RGB LIGHTSYNC lighting that can be personalized on each individual key, with GL Tactile switches that offer the same speed, accuracy, and performance of a regular mechanical switch, but at only half the height.

Capsule USB Cardioid Microphone features:

STREAMING MICROPHONE: Designed for single sound-source gaming and streaming use, the Capsule delivers high-resolution voice pickup while suppressing unwanted background noise

DESIGNED FOR GAMERS: Unidirectional cardioid polar pattern ensures you’ll have minimal background noise. Internal capsule is tuned for speech in a gaming environment, optimizing vocal clarity.

HIGH QUALITY AUDIO: Incredible analog-to-digital conversion technology ensures your voice will be the best in the lobby.

SIMPLE AND RUGGED: No screws, washers, or fumbling to place Capsule on a boom arm. Internal shock mounting relieves any worry of your mic bumping into your desk mid-game.

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: USB-C to USB-A Cable, Mic thread adapter (length 32mm): Male 1/4” to Female 3/8”, Stand quick-release cover

