NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

Best known for their pre-built gaming PCs and cases, NZXT is stepping into the audio realm with their brand-new Capsule microphone. A USB mic with a sleek design, the NZXT Capsule was designed to be a plug-and-play streaming mic with a 25mm cardioid capsule tuned for speech. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details and hear a comparison with some other popular streaming mics.

NZXT Capsule: design overview

Right out of the box, the Capsule mic has a sleek modern design that will fit in at any desk. Up top is the massive 25mm condenser capsule with a built-in pop filter and shock mount. Below are controls for gain with a push to mute button and headphone volume.

Around the bottom is an LED light that glows white when the mic is active and red when muted. While not as visible as if it were on top, this is a quick and easy way to tell when the mic is active.

On the bottom of the microphone are a USB-C port, headphone port, and a ¼-inch mount. Also included in the box is a ¼-inch to ⅜-inch adapter to mount the microphone on boom arms.













The stand has a modern, rounded design with some decent weight to it, weighing in at 883g for the mic and stand combined. One of the most unique things is how the stand can be removed. There is a little button on the back that when pressed will release the stand. NZXT has also included a quick-release cover that can be installed where the stand is removed making for a sleek design to mount onto a boom arm.

NZXT Capsule: video

My only complaint with the design is that the mic sits pretty low when on the stock stand. Granted, most streamer and podcast mics sit pretty low and a boom arm is definitely recommended. I typically use a cheap Amazon boom arm, but NZXT will be releasing their own higher-quality boom arm soon.

No software required

One of the biggest differences with other streaming/content creator microphones is that there is no software required for the NZXT Capsule mic. The emphasis on good sound right out of the box has been the main focus for NZXT.

NZXT Capsule: How does it sound?

Overall, the mic sounds great. And like NZXT says, it’s ready to go right out of the box. There’s no fumbling with additional software and the gain is set right in the middle at 50%. Vocals are crisp and clear without being harsh or boomy. I feel it reproduces my voice very well. Of course, the entire video was recorded without any effects or post-processing, so be sure to watch to get a good idea of how it sounds.

NZXT Capsule against the competition

There are plenty of other options from well-known brands when it comes to streaming condenser microphones. The Blue Yeti lineup has been popular for years with HyperX’s QuadCast and QuadCast S bringing some great features to the market and the SoloCast taking a more minimal approach.

Be sure to hit the video to hear a comparison between the NZXT Capsule mic, the Blue Yeti X, the Hyperx Quadcast S, and the HyperX SoloCast. Unless you’re using a good pair of headphones, it might be hard to hear a difference between the four mics. And that’s kind of reassuring that you won’t pick a bad one.

What that gives you is your choice of features and brand. Need a robust built-in shock mount because you slam your desk constantly? Check out the Quadcast S. Want something small and discrete, try the SoloCast. Want deep audio customization? The Blue Yeti X might be your best choice. But if you want a simple, beautiful, and great-sounding mic, then the NZXT Capsule mic is right up your alley.

9to5Toys’ take

Because of its simple nature, the NZXT doesn’t have any single feature that sets it above the competition. But it does everything pretty well and the Capsule mic doesn’t need any software or extra work to get it up and running. It truly is a simple plug-and-play mic. At $130, it’s right inline with the competition for large condenser USB microphones, but the HyperX SoloCast continues to be an incredible deal at only $50.

I think the NZXT Capsule the best-looking streamer mic, which might matter to you in a streaming setup, and it of course sounds great as well. But, as we heard in the comparison, they all sound pretty darn good.

