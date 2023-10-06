Rad Power’s RadTrike brings three wheels to your fall rides at $1,899 low (Save $600)

Rad Power is offering a discount on the RadTrike e-bike for $1,899 shipped. This $600 off deal is one of the very first chances to save some cash off the MSRP at its new all-time low, originally slated to end on September 6, when it returned to its original $2,499 for a few days. The company has since extended sales until October 31. If you’d like to read more about the RadTrike, check out our hands-on review here.

The RadTrike comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a 480Wh battery that pushes the e-bike up to a maximum 14 MPH with a 20 to 55+ mile range on a single charge. Having been redesigned with an ergonomic step-through frame, this e-bike features a foldable body for more convenient storage and transportation, as well as a 415-pound payload to ensure it can handle any and every supply you need to haul. It offers five levels of pedal assist in tandem with its half-twist throttle, as well as a bunch of accessory details: front and rear fenders, a front LED headlight, an integrated taillight, a digital display that allows you to control the lights while also showing you the battery and pedal assist levels, a rear-mounted storage rack, and even puncture-resistant tires.

this mark down is backed by Rad Power’s low price promise in which all e-bikes put on sale before December 31 will be at their lowest possible price – guaranteed! You can also cruise on over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly discounts on EVs, electric tools, solar generators, panels, and so much more. Updated daily, you’ll find the very best prices on equipment that can bring you further into the twenty-first century.

Rad Powers’ RadTrike features:

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. The single most-requested model in our lineup combines the power of an electric bike with confidence-inspiring stability. Whether you’re riding for work or play, the RadTrike is more comfortable, more accessible, and more fun than you’d ever expect.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!