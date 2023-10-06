SWFT’s BMX e-bike delivers a fun, electric ride on a budget at just $500 (Save 50%)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the SWFT BMX e-bike for $499.99 shipped. Typically selling for $1,000, you’re now looking at an all-time low of 50% off. Yup, this e-bike is $500 off. It’s matching the best price of the year for only the second time and is the best in over a month. Also available at Amazon for the same price. The SWFT BMX e-bike features a 350W motor which pairs with a 7.5Ah battery. That combination lets you go 20 MPH with a 35-mile range, all while being packed into a lightweight, BMX-style frame. It’s not going to be the most ideal solution for commuters, but anyone wanting to get into the world of e-bikes for joyrides will find this to be such a fun option. Get the full scoop in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At under $500, there aren’t all too many e-bikes that clock in with this kind of price – let alone ones we’d want to reccomend over the SWFT model above. But if you’re really not sold on the BMX stylings, going with this Hyper E-Ride Mountain Bike is a notable alternative. It’ll trade in the skatepark vibes for a more off-road design that featrues a 250W motor and 6-speed Shimano shifter – all at $396.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now nearly over and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play. We’ve got tons of e-bikes to show off, too. So if the more interesting BMX stylings just aren’t what you’re looking for, we have other models to consider on sale.

SWFT BMX e-bike features:

Our quick-handling and rugged BMX-style e-bike has a durable low frame, front and rear footpegs, and gives you the power you need when you’re on-the-go or hopping curbs. With a built-in rechargeable battery and 20″ performance tires, the BMX has a notably sleek design and enough versatility for everything from casual neighborhood rides to an afternoon at the skatepark.

