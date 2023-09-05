Bring the home theater experience anywhere with Anker’s Nebula Mars II Projector at $380

Amazon if offering the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector for $379.95 shipped. Down from $450, this 31% discount beats our previous mention by $70, giving you a combined $170 in savings since then. This price also matches the previous lowest markdown to remain the all-time low, even beating out the current lowest used price by $10. This portable projector is a great option for movie nights – whether under your own roof or beneath the night-time sky. Equipped with dual 10W speakers that provide you with an immersive sound experience without the need for extra equipment, it also features a 720p resolution and 500 lumens of brightness to guarantee a clear picture wherever you choose to set up, indoors or out. You can adjust the screen size from 40-inches up to 100-inches, and you’ll even be able to stream YouTube, Netflix, and other content platforms thanks to its built-in Android, or plug in your favorite gaming systems for an equally unique experience.

Amazon is also offering the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector for $310. This portable projector is perfect for enjoying movies outside of your home. Equipped with a built-in battery that provides up to six hours of power on a single charge, it also features inputs such as HDMI, USB, USB-C, and a MicroSD drive alongside 12GB of local storage. It also possesses built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, ensuring you won’t need to worry about lugging audio equipment along as well.

And if you plan to regularly spend your movie nights out of the house or on the road, you’re going to need a reliable power source if you want the entertainment to continue all night long. Check out our past coverage of the ALLPOWERS R600 Beige Portable Power Station. Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro Portable Projector Features:

DLP IntelliBright technology projects a radiant 500-ANSI-lumen image at razor-sharp 720p for breathtaking video clarity. (Recommended for use in dimmer environments.) Dual 10W audio drivers work together to deliver sensational sound and deep, resonant bass for a truly immersive outdoor projector movie experience. Plug and play your favorite HDMI and USB 2.0 devices, including laptops, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and more. Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more with Android 7.1 for hours of awesome content on your portable projector.

