SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch hedge trimmer falls 43% to new all-time low of $79 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer for $79 shipped. Down from $139, with a regular list price of $129, this hedge trimmer has only seen discounts measuring $20 to $30 differences at most throughout the last few years. Today’s deal amounts to a 43% discount, and comes in $20 under our previous mention, landing as a new all-time low. Equipped with 22-inch dual-action hardened steel blades, this hedge trimmer is powered by SKIL’s patented PWR CORE 20 battery, which is interchangeable between all SKIL electric power tools and lawn equipment, and gives you up to 80 minutes of continuous runtime. It also offers a 3/4-inch cut capacity, and delivers up to 2,800 strokes per minute to tackle your unruly hedges fast and easy. Includes battery and charger.

Amazon is also currently offering a 31% discount on the SKIL PWR CORE 20V Brushless 12-inch Chainsaw Kit for $109. Sporting a digital brushless motor and 4.0Ah battery, this chainsaw features an anti-kickback brake that cuts power when any kickback occurs, alongside a tool-less chain tensioning dial to adjust settings while reducing friction with auto-lubrication.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the SKIL PWR CORE 40V Brushless Cordless Electric Leaf Blower Kit. With its digital brushless motor providing up to 530 CFM of power without the smells or costs of using gas, along with its PWRCORE 40 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery, this leaf blower promises 25% longer runtime and twice as much battery life than other cordless blowers.

SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch Hedge Trimmer features:

CORDLESS HEDGE TRIMMER KIT – Includes PWR CORE 20 Cordless 20V 22” Hedge Trimmer, 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger, and Easy Storage Bracket.

LONGER RUN TIME & BATTERY LIFE — Industry leading PWR CORE 20 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

DUAL ACTION HARDENED STEEL BLADES + BLADE TIP PROTECTOR – For clean and precise cuts, even along paths and fences.

FOR TOUGH JOBS – Delivers 2,800 strokes per minute to get jobs done fast.

¾” CUT CAPACITY – Cut through large branches and bushes with ease.

EASY STORAGE BRACKET – This hedge trimmer comes equipped with an Easy Storage Hook and Bracket, to conveniently store all your SKIL PWRCORE 20 outdoor equipment with ease.

