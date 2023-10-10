Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Agent A, Madness/Endless, Home Run High, and more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to down below the fold. just make sure you swing by our Prime Big Deal Days hub for some of the best deals of the year on Apple gear, including the new USB-C AirPods Pro, MAcBooks, iPads, and much more. Today’s lineup of apps includes titles like Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Madness/Endless, Jumbo Airport Story, Home Run High, Mars Info, Human Anatomy Atlas 2023, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Madness/Endless: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Home Run High: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: March to a Million: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Esports Life Tycoon: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2023: $1 (Reg. $25)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Trenches II: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Forest Camp Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Oh! Edo Towns: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muscles & Kinesiology: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: PRO SCANNER- PDF Document Scan: $8 (Reg. $10+)

iOS Universal: Barcode & QR Code Scanner Pro: $8 (Reg. $10+)

Agent A features:

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

