Fall Prime Day game deals: Mario, Spider-Man, Metroid, Madden NFL 24, RE4, Kirby, and much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonnintendoPrime Big Deal Days
67% off From $23
Mario Day 2023 Super Mario Maker 2

The Fall Prime Day console game deals are now flying for Nintendo Switch andXbox as well as loads of first-party PlayStation titles. While you will find a host of games ready and waiting in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days gaming section, there are even more organized down below the fold for you. A new all-time low on Madden NFL 24, up to 67% off first-party Mario and Switch games, God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part I, Horizon Forbidden West, and Nintendo Switch Sports, are just some of the titles you’ll find on sale right now. Head below for a closer look and be sure to head back as we will be updating this post all day. 

Fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

Fall Prime Day PlayStation and Xbox:

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

nintendo

Prime Big Deal Days

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for fitness: Peloto...
Upgrade your home network with Wi-Fi 6 routers and mesh...
Amazon offers Under Armour up to 50% off with deals fro...
Satechi’s sitewide sale takes 20% off new iPhone ...
Sony officially unveils the new PlayStation 5 console w...
ZAGG sitewide sale takes 35% off mophie’s all new...
Sony debuts new wireless INZONE spatial gaming earbuds ...
Load more...
Show More Comments