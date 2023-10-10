Fall Prime Day game deals: Mario, Spider-Man, Metroid, Madden NFL 24, RE4, Kirby, and much more

The Fall Prime Day console game deals are now flying for Nintendo Switch andXbox as well as loads of first-party PlayStation titles. While you will find a host of games ready and waiting in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days gaming section, there are even more organized down below the fold for you. A new all-time low on Madden NFL 24, up to 67% off first-party Mario and Switch games, God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part I, Horizon Forbidden West, and Nintendo Switch Sports, are just some of the titles you’ll find on sale right now. Head below for a closer look and be sure to head back as we will be updating this post all day.
Fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ring Fit Adventure $50 (Reg. $80)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $37 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party for $20 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes down at$15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $23 (Reg. $35)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
Fall Prime Day PlayStation and Xbox:
- Buy a $100 PlayStation Store gift card and score a $10 Amazon credit
- Use code PSN100
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $39 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarök $50 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 24 $43 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo 7 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West $40 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $29 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Harvest Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Wish List Sale up to 80% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
