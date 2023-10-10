Best price of the year takes $40 off the latest Google Nest Thermostat with Matter at $90

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Thermostat for $89.99 shipped. It’s available in four different finishes to fit with just about any home decor, and drops from the usual $130 price tag. This is $40 off, matching the 2023 low, and the best discount in months. We last saw it sell for $105, by comparison. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Perfect to help keep your home a consistent temperature as unpredictable fall temperatures begin rolling in, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before.

There are plenty of other Google discounts this week, too. The savings cover just about all of its in-house hardware, but in particular is focusing on the Assistant-enabled offerings in its stable. The best offer around right now is easily on Google’s Pixel Tablet, which on top of being an Android tablet, also doubles as a Nest Hub thanks to an included docking station at $409.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!