Google’s Pixel Tablet is on sale for only the second time at new $409 low (Reg. $499)

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Tablet at $409 shipped. Normally fetching $499, the 128GB Android Tablet is now dropping to a new all-time low at $90 off. It’s only the second price cut we’ve seen period, and beats our previous mention by an extra $20. This is the first chance to save in over 2 months. The savings today also carry over to the elevated 256GB model at $509, down from $599 and also marking the first discount. Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts. We explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

One of the neat things about the Pixel Tablet is that you can score extra versions of the Charging Speaker Dock in order to refuel or take advantage of the smart display mode in multiple rooms around the house. While it’s not on sale right now, the dock sells for $129 and comes in two different colors, should you want to leverage your savings towards expanding the whole experience throughout your entire home.

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

Google Pixel Tablet features:

Engineered by Google, the Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip built in; it features Google AI for smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, an efficient battery, and more. The Pixel Tablet comes with a unique speaker dock that keeps it charged and ready 24/7 and doubles as a great-sounding speaker for room-filling music. The 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness is perfect for streaming entertainment and editing photos and videos. Manage your smart home devices with your voice or a tap on the home panel; access and adjust your compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and cameras.

