Fall Prime Day game drives from $65: WD_BLACK P40 SSD matching low, more

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days and joining the rest of the portable SSD deals we are tracking, we are now going to take a look at the game drive price drops. Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD at $149.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $330 and started the year at $200 on Amazon. The regular price has since dropped down directly from Western Digital but today’s deal does bring this model back down to the Amazon low. You’ll also still find the 1TB variant down at $104.99, or within $5 of the all-time low, and the 500GB model at its $64.99 Amazon low. Easily one of the best gaming SSDs in the product category, we came away very impressed after going hands-on with its industrial-style metal-plated housing and 2,000MB/s transfer rates. Compatibility with all major gaming platforms as well as your Mac, it is great for both gaming-related storage and anything else you might want on there. You’ll also find a fantastic halo-style lighting array with multi-colored illumination you can customize completely via the PC companion app. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more fall Prime Day game drive deals.
More fall Prime Day game drive deals:
- 500GB WD_BLACK Game Drive SSD $65 (Reg. $85)
- 4TB WD_BLACK P10 HDD Game Drive $85 (Reg. $130)
- 2TB Seagate HDD Game Drive for Xbox $70 (Reg. $85+)
- 1TB WD_BLACK SN850P PS5 NVMe M.2 SSD $100 (Reg. $120+)
- 2TB WD_BLACK SN850P PS5 NVMe M.2 SSD $140 (Reg. $230)
- 4TB WD_BLACK SN850P PS5 NVMe M.2 SSD $300 (Reg. $350)
- 1TB WD_BLACK SN850 PS5 NVMe M.2 SSD $76 (Reg. $180+)
- 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card $130 (Reg. $150)
- 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card $230 (Reg. $280)
- 1TB WD_BLACK C50 Storage Expansion $125 (Reg. $150)
Swing by our roundup of fall Prime Day portable SSDs and microSD cards for even more options with deals starting from $48 and $10, respectively. And everything else is waiting in our master deal hub right here.
WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:
- Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.
- Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
- Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games)
