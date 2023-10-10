Amazon fall Prime Day storage deals now live from $10: Samsung portable SSDs, microSD cards, more

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesPrime Big Deal Days
Now live! From $10
Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging storage sale featuring loads of solid price drops on portable SSDs, microSD cards, and more. Amazon’s Prime Day events are some of the best times of year to lock-down some discounted storage for your setup, whether it be for at-home or on-the-go, and the Prime Big Deal Days event is no exception. With prices starting from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find deals from Samsung, SanDisk, Western Digital, Crucial, and more ready and waiting with some of our top picks waiting below the fold. 

Fall Prime Day Portable SSD deals:

Fall Prime Day microSD card deals:

Prime Big Deal Days event has now officially begun! Alongside a host of early deals we have been featuring over the last week or more, the sale proper is now underway and the deals will be coming non-stop for the next 48 hours with all of the most notable offers landing in our master fall Prime Day deal hub. Stay locked to the 9to5Toys social for all of the best discounts as they happen. 

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance.date transfer rate:1050.0 megabytes_per_second Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Prime Big Deal Days

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Oral-B and Crest fall Prime day deals from $17.50: Elec...
Google’s Pixel Tablet is on sale for only the sec...
Best fall Prime Day internal SSD deals: Samsung 990 $13...
Amazon fall Prime Day Fire tablet deals live from $40: ...
Yale Wi-Fi touchscreen smart locks now at some of the b...
Bluetti power stations, solar panels, kits up to 50% of...
Vitamix Prime Day deals deliver pro-grade blenders with...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments