Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ANC earbuds see $60 discount down to $170, Buds 2 at $90

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $169.99 shipped in several styles. This is down from $230, and marking the third-best price to date. It’s $60 off, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and a chance to save on all three colorways instead of just one. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. Delivering many of the same features as above like ANC and a companion case with Qi charging, these Buds 2 also pack 29-hour battery life and are now also on sale. There’s a fitting more affordable $89.99 price tag, which applies to all four of the different designs.

This week has also seen a massive assortment of earbuds go on sale, too. So if the first-party Samsung models aren’t quite catching your interest, we’re tracking plenty of other offers. None of them can quite compare to the first discount on Sony’s all-new XM5 ANC Earbuds. These are a personal favorite and now an even better value at $278.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

