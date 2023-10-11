Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ANC earbuds see $60 discount down to $170, Buds 2 at $90

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $230 $170

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $169.99 shipped in several styles. This is down from $230, and marking the third-best price to date. It’s $60 off, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and a chance to save on all three colorways instead of just one. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. Delivering many of the same features as above like ANC and a companion case with Qi charging, these Buds 2 also pack 29-hour battery life and are now also on sale. There’s a fitting more affordable $89.99 price tag, which applies to all four of the different designs.

This week has also seen a massive assortment of earbuds go on sale, too. So if the first-party Samsung models aren’t quite catching your interest, we’re tracking plenty of other offers. None of them can quite compare to the first discount on Sony’s all-new XM5 ANC Earbuds. These are a personal favorite and now an even better value at $278.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

PowerA’s collectible Switch controllers and cases...
Aventon’s flagship Level commuter e-bike just dr...
Anova’s 2023 model Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nan...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
ECOFLOW power stations and solar panels receive up to 8...
8Bitdo fall Prime Day up to 36% off with 2023 lows on X...
Amazon offers New Balance apparel and shoes up to 50% o...
Microsoft Office for Mac and Windows is now just $30 (R...
Load more...
Show More Comments