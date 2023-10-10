Sony’s all-new XM5 ANC Earbuds see first discount to $278, plus more from $88

For 2 days only as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon is now offering discounting a collection of Sony’s latest headphones and earbuds. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining the collection are the new Sony XM5 ANC Earbuds at $278. This is the very first chance to save at $20 off the usual $298 going rate and a new all-time low. So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on one of the more beloved pair of earbuds here at 9to5, here’s your chance. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design. There’s a new V2 processor and everything else you can read about in our review. Head below for more.

Alongside the all-new XM5 earbuds, there’s also a catalog of other personal listening devices on sale today. The discounts either land at new all-time lows or as matches of the best prices of the year. Here are some favorites:

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to keep it locked to our Prime Big Deal Days hub. We’re rounding up all of the most notable price cuts in every category, and from more than just Amazon, too. The savings will only be around through Wednesday, so be sure to act fast.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC earbuds:

The best noise canceling earbuds, with two proprietary processors that cancel more external noise than ever, a new high performance driver unit, dual feedback microphones and Noise Isolation Earbud Tips.

