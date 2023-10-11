Twelve South launches 12% off sitewide sale with rare discounts on popular Apple accessories

Twelve South is getting in on the savings this week by launching its own sitewide sale. This time around, you’ll be able to take 12% off just about everything it sells – with one qualifier being that only in-stock items are eligible for the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $45. A favorite from the sale is marking one of the first chances this year to save on the Twelve South Forté MagSafe Stand at $34.99. It’s down from $40 and marking the first discount in months, as well as a match of the 2023 low. Head below for more.

Twelve South Forté turns your existing MagSafe charging puck into a stand that is perfect for taking full advantage of StandBy mode. So much so in fact, that Apple themselves used the stand in its marketing shots for the new feature. The accessory has the kind of premium build we’ve come to expect from the company, with a slick white finish to complement the rest of your nightstand or desk setup.

Alongside the Forté stand, we’re tracking a series of other notable discounts at Twelve South below.

Twelve South Forté features:

Forté for iPhone is a modern wireless charging stand made exclusively for the Apple MagSafe Charger. Snap your MagSafe Charger into Forté and you instantly have a clever way to dock your iPhone 12 or newer while it wirelessly charges at a speedy 15 Watts. It magnetically holds your phone vertically or horizontally for hands-free use. As a bonus, the platform tilts up to 70-degrees to create the perfect viewing angle or charging pedestal for your AirPods. When it’s time to travel, your MagSafe charger easily pops out to go.

