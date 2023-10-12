Motorola’s new Edge 2023 smartphone just launched on Monday, now $100 off at $500

Amazon is marking down the all-new Motorola Edge smartphone. Just revealed earlier in the week, the unlocked handset now sells for $499.99 shipped. It retails for $600, and is now arriving with $100 in savings attached. It’s the first chance to save so far and a new all-time low. The new Motorola Edge (2023) arrives with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that packs a 144Hz refresh rate into its pOLED panel. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip at the center of the experience, which runs Android 13 with 256GB of storage. There’s 15W wireless charging, 68W USB-C charging, and a 50 MP camera around back. We fully break down what to expect from the handset over at 9to5Google.

If you’re looking to protect your handset, Motorola also pairs its new Edge (2023) handset with a Hybrid Clear Case at $30. It’ll still show off the look of your smartphone, while offering a bit of protection against drops and scratches. This also happens to be one of the first cases so far revealed for the just-announced smartphone.

For the latest from Motorola, don’t forget that you can currently pre-order the folding razr smartphone. It sells for $600 right now, and will begin shipping next week for those who would rather pay a bit more for a smart flip phone.

Motorola Edge (2023) features:

Fluid design and underwater protection. Beautifully designed to fit the contours of your hand while featuring IP68 underwater protection. 50MP and f/1.4, the widest smartphone aperture. Capture stunning photos in any light with 32x more focusing pixels, OIS, and the widest aperture available in a smartphone. Blazing-fast 68W TurboPower charging. Get power for the entire day in less than 10 minutes of charging.

