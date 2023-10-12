Heads up streamers, Elgato’s Wave:3 USB Condenser Mic is back down at $120 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $30 off, matching the summer and fall Prime Day prices, and is now at the lowest we can find. It comes in as the second-best total and has only gone for less once this year. It features a “tight” cardioid polar pattern specifically designed to capture “speech with precision” during your streams and podcasts. The 24-bit/96kHz analog to digital conversion is joined by the brand’s proprietary Clipguard technology to reduce unwanted distortion on your recordings. This model also comes with access to the companion Wave Link app, providing control over up to seven other audio sources and the ability create two independent mixes for your broadcasts. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

If you’re looking for something more affordable than the Elgato Wave:3, despite it being a popular option among streamers, the HyperX SoloCast is a notable solution. Delivering the same gamer-focused USB action, it features onboard tap-to-mute alongside 24-bit/96 kHz recording and an adjustable stand at under $50.

All gamers and streamers should also be scoping out the brand new purpose-built SteelSeries RGB Alias USB and XLR mics that just launched as well as the latest from Shure known as the SM7dB XRL microphone with a built-in preamp – the brand makes some of the best sounding XLR and USB options out there in my opinion.

Elgato Wave:3 USB mic features:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible

Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission

