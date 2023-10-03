SteelSeries intros new RGB Alias USB and XLR mics purpose-built for gamers/streamers today

After the debut of its white model noise-cancelling PlayStation and Xbox Arctis Nova headsets, SteelSeries is back again today with its brand-new microphones for gamers. Officially known as the Alias and Alias Pro streaming microphones for gamers, SteelSeries is touting a purpose-built design here specifically made to tailor to gamers that “get animated, move around their gaming setups and battlestations, shout with unbridled excitement and enthusiasm, narrate gameplay, and tell stories with style and personality.” Both the SteelSeries USB Alias and XLR Alias Pro mics for gamers are now available for purchase, and you’ll find all of the details down below.

New SteelSeries Alias microphones for gamers

SteelSeries has spent the last three years in development on the new Alias mics to specifically address the issues mentioned above. The brand says it is delivering a one-two hardware and software punch here to make streaming and producing a broadcast easier than ever, largely powered by its “high-performance turbo engine known as Sonar for Streamers.”

This free studio-grade software suite provides gamers with an all-in-one sound studio and delivers everything a streamer needs for audio high-quality production. Streamers can utilize an independent 10-band Parametric EQ with broadcast presets for deeper vocals, audio routing, precision tuning, and mixing, and ClearCast AI noise cancellation to make even the noisiest room sound like a recording studio. Pro software mixing tools like the Compressor and Limiter remove the need for additional audio programs or plugins. Sonar is compatible with standard video broadcasting software (OBS, Streamlabs, etc.) and uses CPU rather than GPU processing to avoid frame rate drops.

First let’s look at the Alias USB model. It features a 24bit/48kHz broadcast-quality resolution, a display for mic peak level information with a 5-stage LED indicator alongside real-time mic monitoring by way of “wired headphones and the built-in RGB downlight and 5-stage LED offers 16.8M RGB colors to personalize the streaming setup.” You can also expect the usual input gain, mute, and headphone volume, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The pro-model Alias microphone for gamers delivers all of this and an included interface with XLR connectivity. You’ll find the same 24bit/48kHz audio support alongside access to the XLR Stream Mixer – “a professional-level command station, that brings XLR amplification and audio mixing controls to any PC.”

To allow for easy mixing, the Alias Pro features Drag ‘n’ Drop Audio Routing, where streamers can route and mix up to five audio channels and adjust them individually to craft the perfect experience for their audience. Gamers need fast and easy access to controls and essential audio adjustments like mic gain and mute are at the user’s fingertips.

Features at a glance:

Designed for gaming, broadcasting, and podcasting, level up your stream with Alias Pro and free audio software

Pro-grade XLR connection upgrades your audio to broadcast-quality

An XLR amp with customizable controls and RGB, allows monitoring audio levels at a glance

Simply plug in one or two PCs via USB-C for an easy and powerful way to stream

Integrated mount reduces unwanted vibrations for clearer sound

The SteelSeries Alias USB mic sells for $179.99, and the Pro kit packaged with the interface comes in at $329.99 shipped. Both are now available for purchase at Amazon.

