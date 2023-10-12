Upgrade your videos with lifetime access to 600+ AI voiceovers for $50 (Reg. $119)

Professional voiceover artists can really enhance a video or presentation, but they don’t come cheap. Micmonster offers a more affordable solution, with over 600 AI voices covering 140 languages. In our answer to Prime day, you can get lifetime access to this tool for just $49.97 (Reg. $119) via 9to5Toys Specials.

AI technology is becoming really good at mimicking the human voice. Gone are the days of robotic simulated speech; today’s software produces vocals that sound like a real person. Micmonster makes this technology truly accessible for the first time.

The online platform has a library of unique voices, with a huge range of different attributes. Whether you want a young kid or an ancient sage to provide your voiceover, you can find it here.

To get started, you simply upload a written script and choose your voice. In seconds, Micmonster will generate a perfect voiceover, ready to export.

If you want to take more control, you can assign specific portions of the script to different voices. You can also fine-tune the results — Micmonster lets you adjust the pitch, emphasis, and pauses in any AI-generated voiceover.

You can preview the results at any time, and export the file for use in videos, podcasts, audiobooks, online courses, radio shows, and even business training.

This exclusive deal lets you hop on the Pro Lifetime plan, which covers unlimited projects and 200,000 characters per month in total.

Order by 10/15 to get your lifetime pass for only $49.97, saving a huge 58% on the usual price.

