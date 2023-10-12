Save up to 53% on ZAGG’s backlit 10.9- and 12.9-inch iPad keyboard cases from $47.50

Amazon is now offering the ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Wireless Keyboard for Apple’s latest 10th Gen 10.9-inch iPad at $47.39 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a massive 53% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at about $20 under our previous mention to mark a new Amazon all-time low. The regularly $200 12.9 inch iPad Pro model that tends to fetch closer to $138 these days is also marked down to the $97.64 Amazon low as well. Arriving to transform your tablet into a complete workstation, you’re looking at a detachable case and keyboard with a built-in kickstand. The keyboard itself features a 7-color backlighting setup with “smooth, precise key travel” alongside a magnetic closure on the case side of things – it also brings some extra protection on-the-go by way of rubberized edges, corner bumpers, and button covers. ZAGG says the battery lasts for “up to 1 year” between charges and it features multi-device pairing so “can connect up to two devices simultaneously and toggle back and forth between them.” Head below for more details.

However, if you’re just looking for an ultra-affordable keyboard solution for iPad you can pull out from time-to-time when needed, something like this OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard will likely suffice. You can bring one of these home for just $18 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and it will work with a range of Bluetooth devices too.

Speaking of iPad, this morning saw Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro drop down to new lows with options starting at $910 shipped. You’ll find an assortment of other models and configurations on sale right now as well with hundreds of dollars in savings attached and everything is detailed for you right here.

ZAGG Pro Keys features:

Work from anywhere with the ZAGG Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard & Detachable Case. Featuring an adjustable kickstand, it allows you to turn your Apple iPad 10.9″ 10th GEN into a laptop. Hold your tab the way you like! The new, ergonomic Pro keyframe design offers smooth, precise key travel for fast, accurate touch typing. With backlighting in 7 colors, the laptop-style, low-profile keys make typing comfortable even in low-light conditions Made from durable polycarbonate material with rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, the iPad holder provides a 6.6ft (2m) drop protection. The magnetic closure secures your device and prevents it from falling.

