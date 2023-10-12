Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now starts at $910 lows (Reg. $1,199+), more

Woot is now marking down an assortment of iPads in both new and refurbished condition. As per usual with the retailer, shipping is free for Prime members – with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. An easy standout has the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB marked down to $909.99. It would have normally set you back $1,199, and is returning to the all-time low for one of the first times. Today’s discount stacks up to $289 in savings and undercuts what you’d pay for the new M2 model by an extra $230. Head below for more.

Alongside the Wi-Fi model above, Woot is also marking down three of the cellular capacities for those who need a more portable workstation that can get work done anywhere.

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Then there’s also an assortment of other iPad models on sale. These aren’t quite as compelling as the flagship models above. But if you’re in the market for something more affordable, then you’ll be able to score some of the best prices yet on refurbished releases and a few new models.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

