Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 pad with Apple Watch fast charging hits $101 (Save 33%)

Amazon now offers the second-best price yet on the Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Apple Watch fast charging. Now clocking in at $100.86 shipped, this comes within $1 of the all-time low. It’s down from the usual $150 going rate and amounts to nearly 33% in savings while also undercutting the fall Prime Day mention by an extra $15. Below the fold we explore what to expect, but you can also get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your shiny new iPhone 15, as well as previous generation iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series handsets. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package that supports fast charging found on Series 9 and Ultra 2 models.

Although, Belkin hardly makes the only 15W MagSafe charging station. There are plenty of different form-factors available on the market right now, and we recap some of the very best in our recent roundup. Highlighting all of our favorites, you’ll find additional 3-in-1 models as well as stands to convert Apple’s official MagSafe pad and so much more.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

