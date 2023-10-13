Black + Decker 20V Max Tiller breaks up soil to nourish your flower beds for $66 (Reg. $114+)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Tiller for $66.46 shipped. Down from its list price of $114, with discounts regularly happening all throughout the year, today’s deal is a 44% markdown and among some of the lowest prices we have seen. It comes in $19 above the current going used rate and $18 above the all-time low. Powered by a 20V MAX lithium-ion battery, this tiller can cultivate up to 325 square-feet on a single charge. Its powerful transmission with dual counter-oscillating tines are able to break up soil more efficiently to allow water and nutrients to reach plant roots while simultaneously preventing weeds from tangling. It comes with a 2-year limited warranty, battery, and energy star-qualified charger.

And since you’re stocking up on equipment for your lawn and garden, Amazon is also offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer for $89. With its 20V Lithium Ion battery and 22-inch dual-action blades, this trimmer delivers power and speed – able to cut up to 3,000 square-feet of hedges per charge with less vibration for faster trimming. Its wrap around handle provides comfort and control in vertical and horizontal trimming application, and its full-length trigger features a soft grip handle for added comfort during use.

And if you have neglected your lawn mowing duties at all, you’ve likely got an annoying layer of thatch to deal with. Check out the Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Dethatcher and Scarifier. Equipped with a 5.0 Ah 40V battery that gives you up to 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, along with this device’s 14-inch wide dethatching path, you’ll be able to complete the task at hand faster and more efficiently.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Tiller features:

Powerful transmission with dual tines break up soil to allow water and nutrients to reach plant roots

Powered by 20-volt MAX lithium-ion battery, with longer lifespan and charge retention than NiCad batteries

Cultivates up to 325 square feet per charge

Counter-oscillating tines prevent weeds from tangling

2-year limited warranty; includes battery and Energy Star-qualified charger

