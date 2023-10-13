Massive deal hits Echelon’s Reflect touchscreen workout mirror at $240 (Reg. up to $999)

As part of its Echelon fitness gear sale, Woot is now offering loads of notable deals on connected fitness bikes, other home workout gear, and the Echelon Reflect 40-inch Training Mirror down at $239.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. You’re looking at a regularly $1,000 connected smart touchscreen fitness mirror at up to $760 off. While it has more typically been carrying a $400 to $700 list at Amazon over the last several months, we are still talking about a giant discount well below the Amazon all-time low and the current $750 holiday price direct from Echelon. This 40-inch workout companion features a built-in camera that “connects you with your choice of personal trainers for live sessions from the comfort of your home.” It also doubles as a smart touchscreen for making adjustments directly on the display and allows you to view your “reflection on screen as your trainer guides you step by step to ensure your form and technique is accurate for the best results possible.” Head below for more details.

The Echelon Reflect 40-inch Training Mirror deal above also comes along with a FREE 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership that provides “access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand connected fitness classes led by the world’s best instructors through the Echelon Fit App.” It features “exclusive content, class playlists, and music from top record labels” as well as leaderboard action so you can compete with and stay motivated alongside “friends or challenge your previous results with precise stats.”

Get a closer look at how it works and compares against some of the other options in the product category from our friends over at Connect the Watts.

Echelon Reflect features:

Explore more than 2,000 studio-quality fitness classes including HIIT, Core, Yoga, Pilates, Kickboxing, and more — all from the convenience of home. Sync the mirror with any smart device to access thousands of on-demand classes and daily live workouts led by professional instructors.

