Apple Watch Series 9 45mm cellular styles see first discounts on Amazon at $39 off

Amazon is now offering some of the first chances to save on the new Apple Watch Series 9. This time applying to 45mm GPS + Cellular styles, pricing drops down to $489.99 shipped across a series of different designs. Each one is down from the usual $529 price tag while marking new all-time lows at $39 off. These are the first chances to save on this configuration, and comes joined by markdowns on the standard GPS editions in both 41mm at $389.99, and 45mm at $419.99. Head below for more.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

