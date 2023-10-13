SK hynix’s latest golden beetle X31 portable SSD hits best prices yet from $50 (25% off)

We are now tracking the lowest totals we have seen yet on the new SK hynix Beetle X31 Portable Solid-State Drive. It and its particularly standout golden design are now on sale with the 512GB Beetle at $49.74 and the 1TB model at $69.52 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. The new drive was officially unveiled back in late June at $71 and just under $93. Today’s deals come in at roughly $10 under our previous mention with a solid 25% in savings to deliver the best prices we have tracked yet. Alongside the golden vibes, the SK Hynix Beetle X31 clocks in at up to 1,050MB/s, leaving it on par with most of the big storage brands in its price range. You’ll also find a lightweight (53 grams) and compact rounded form-factor (less than 3 inches long) alongside a vibrant golden metal enclosure that comes with USB-A and USB-C connection cables as well as a clear case for extra protection. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

For further comparison, the SK hynix Beetle X31 is now undercutting the comparable Samsung T7 that runs at the same speed – the 500GB model is selling for more than the 1TB X31. But if you can make do with the 500GB capacity, this PNY EliteX-PRO is worth a closer look. It sells for $40 shipped on Amazon and clocks in with even faster speeds alongside the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support.

But if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, look no further than the brand new Samsung T9 Portable SSD. This is the fastest model the brand has delivered yet, reaching speeds up to 2,000MB/s, with a unique almost carbon fiber exterior that features a more luxurious and protective look than previous iterations. Pre-orders are now available from $140 and you can take a deeper dive into what to expect as part of our launch coverage.

SK Hynix Beetle X31 Portable SSD features:

Unmatched reliability: Equipped with buffer DRAM for superior stability

Outstanding performance: Sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s due to efficient heat management

Stylish and ergonomic design: Compact size (74x46mm) and lightweight (53g). Durable aluminum casing in metallic champagne gold

Versatility: Multi-purpose storage solution optimized for gamers, remote workers, content creators, students, and creative professionals

Accessories: Two USB connection cables (C-to-C and C-to-A). Clear silicone case to prevent damage

